Chinese doctor performed surgery from 5,000 kilometers away (video)

·50·World
Chinese doctor performed surgery from 5,000 kilometers away (video)

According to the press service of the Ministry of Health, a Chinese surgical oncologist successfully performed a complex operation from 5,000 kilometers away to remove a malignant tumor from a patient's lung.

A patient living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region required oncological surgery. However, due to a shortage of qualified specialists, the local hospital decided to use a surgical robot developed by China's MEDBOT company.

The operation was performed by Lo Sinsyuan, the scientific director and leading surgeon of the oncology department at a Shanghai hospital. Despite the 5,000-kilometer distance between the patient and the surgeon, the robot was controlled via an almost 5G communications system without delays or interruptions.

"Robotic surgery is one of the most advanced minimally invasive technologies; operations performed with it are characterized by high precision and a minimal risk of complications. Thanks to this, patients recover faster after surgery," Lo said.

ChinaXinjiang UyghurShanghaiMEDBOTLo Sinsyuan
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