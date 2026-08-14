Our Judokas Ready to Conquer South America: National Team Lineup!

From August 20 to 24, one of Ecuador’s major cities — Guayaquil — will host the prestigious World Youth Judo Championships .

At this year’s main and most important competition, a total of 480 of the world’s most talented young judokas from 61 countries will take to the tatami to compete for the world title. Uzbekistan’s youth national team will also field a full squad and fight for the top prizes.

According to an official statement from the Uzbekistan Judo Federation’s press service, our national team delegation has left for South America — Ecuador — under head coach Aurelian Chiprian Flis .

The full lineup heading to the World Championships

Meet our young athletes and coaching staff who will represent Uzbekistan on the continental and world stages:

Boys:

-50 kg: Safoxo‘ja Sayfulloyev, Akbar Sharifov

-55 kg: Bobur Yusupov

-60 kg: Abubakr Sattorov, Davlat Ahrorov

-66 kg: Akromjon Karimov

-73 kg: Behruzbek Usmonov

-81 kg: Samandar Sunnatov

-90 kg: Jo‘rabek Eshpo‘latov

+90 kg: Alibek Durdiyev

Girls:

-40 kg: Iroda Sirojiddinova

-44 kg: Dilafruz Boltaboyeva, Alina Kolyucheva

-48 kg: Charos Hikmatova, Mohinur Ollaberganova

-57 kg: Ziyoda Javlonova, Zuhra Alimova

-63 kg: Parizoda Yuldasheva, Gulsanam Hazratova

-70 kg: Poshshajon Jumaboyeva

Coaching staff and delegation:

Head coach: Aurelian Chiprian Flis

Coaches: Gelaniy Ozdayev, Junna Kikuchi, Zokirjon Sobirov, Nilufar Yermaganbetova

Doctor: Gulzoda Hakimova

Team manager: Dilshod Shukrulloyev

We wish our compatriots success and gold medals in the fierce bouts on Ecuador’s tatami mats!

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