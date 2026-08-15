A bloody day in Jizzakh: 5 people killed in 2 tragic road accidents in one day

·2·Society
A bloody day in Jizzakh: 5 people killed in 2 tragic road accidents in one day

Two consecutive tragic road accidents on highways passing through Jizzakh Region resulted in the untimely deaths of 5 citizens.

Gross violations such as failure to follow traffic rules, dangerous overtaking and turning from an undesignated location led to fatal tragedies in Paxtakor and G'allaorol districts. This was reported by Kun.uz.

Incident 1: Two Cobalts collide head-on in Paxtakor

The first fatal road accident occurred on 14 August in the territory of “Bog'ishamol” mahalla of Paxtakor District:

  • Cause of the violation: Driver A.I., born in 1993, was driving a Cobalt when he grossly violated overtaking rules and entered the opposite lane;

  • Collision: As a result, he collided violently with another Cobalt driven by 36-year-old X.U., which was approaching in its own lane;

  • Consequence: Due to the force of the impact, one of the drivers died at the scene, while the other was hospitalized with severe injuries but later died despite the medical treatment provided.

A bloody day in Jizzakh: 5 people killed in 2 tragic road accidents in one day

Incident 2: Truck and Cobalt collide in G'allaorol

Shortly afterward, another tragic car accident was recorded in G'allaorol District on the morning of 15 August:

  • Dangerous maneuver: 35-year-old Sh.B., a resident of Bukhara Region, was driving a heavy truck along the “Tashkent — Samarkand” route and attempted to make a turn at an undesignated location;

  • Tragic obstruction: While turning, the truck entered the path of a Cobalt traveling in its own lane, resulting in a powerful collision;

  • 3 victims: The Cobalt driver and one passenger in the cabin died at the scene from the injuries they sustained. Another passenger in critical condition died in hospital.

A bloody day in Jizzakh: 5 people killed in 2 tragic road accidents in one day

It was reported that all of those killed were residents of Oltinsoy District in Surkhandarya Region.

Investigative proceedings are currently being conducted by law enforcement agencies in connection with both tragic road accidents.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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