Insults on the internet could carry fines of up to 176 million soums

·37·Society
Insults on the internet could carry fines of up to 176 million soums

Degrading a person's honor and dignity in an insulting manner on Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, and other internet platforms can lead to legal liability. In certain cases, such actions could incur fines of up to 176 million soums.

According to Article 140, Part 2 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan, publicly insulting someone—including on the internet or telecommunications networks—is punishable by a fine ranging from 200 to 400 times the base calculation amount. The law also provides for penalties such as 240 to 300 hours of mandatory community service or one to two years of corrective labor.

Effective September 1, 2026, the base calculation amount (BHM) is set at 440,000 soums. Accordingly, the fine amounts can range from 88 million soums to 176 million soums. However, these are the upper and lower limits, which does not mean the maximum fine will be applied in every single case.

It should also be remembered that not every criticism or disagreement constitutes an insult. A legal assessment is given taking into account the content, form, and other circumstances of the expressed opinion.

If you encounter insults on the internet, save screenshots of the messages and comments, the page link, the account name, and the date and time of publication. This information can serve as important evidence when investigating the situation.

Criminal CodeInsultInsult on the internetAdministrative liability
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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