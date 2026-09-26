Massive raid in schools: students' bags being checked, fines up to 88 million soms!

·0·Society
Massive raid in schools: students' bags being checked, fines up to 88 million soms!

Comprehensive preventive measures have been stepped up in secondary schools across Uzbekistan to prevent negative vices among minors and to protect their lives and health. According to official data provided by the General Prosecutor's Office, electronic cigarettes (vapes) were found among the personal belongings and in the bags of some students during unexpected raids and inspections conducted in schools by law enforcement agencies and prevention inspectors.

In accordance with legislation, liability measures for bringing or storing nicotine devices prohibited in the school environment have been extremely tightened: while an administrative fine of 440,000 soms is established for illegally storing a single electronic cigarette, if two or more devices are detected, penalty measures can reach a whopping 88 million soms. Such drastic measures serve as a serious legal signal aimed at breaking illegal trade chains poisoning youth health and completely clearing schools of harmful habits.

"School raids, 88 million fine and electronic cigarettes": 5 main points of the General Prosecutor's Office report

Important facts regarding inspections in schools and legal penalty measures:

  • Mass bag checks: Prevention inspectors are detecting vapes and electronic tobacco products among students' personal belongings;

  • Fine for 1 device: If possession of a single electronic cigarette is confirmed, a fine of 440,000 soms is stipulated;

  • Two or more — up to 88 million: The amount of the fine sharply increases up to 88 million soms for cases of storing or distributing multiple devices;

  • Responsibility on parents: Liability and financial burden for the misconduct of minors are directly imposed on their legal representatives;

  • Strict control and continuation of raids: Inspections aimed at ensuring attendance and security in schools will be systematically continued.

Liability regarding electronic cigarettes: Comparison of financial penalty and norms

Comparison of the scale of the violation and established fine amounts:

Violation case and scale

Amount of fine applied

Legal and administrative consequences

Storage of 1 electronic cigarette (vape)

440,000 soms fine

Confiscation, parental warning, and report

Storage of 2 or more devices

Up to 88,000,000 soms fine

Large-scale fine, strict administrative and legal measures

Inspecting and controlling body

General Prosecutor's Office and Internal Affairs Department inspectors

Regular raids and tightening of internal school order

Legal and social expertise: Why were fines increased to this extent?

Conclusions of lawyers, educators, and healthcare specialists:

  • "Protecting the health of the younger generation": Chemical substances and heavy metals in electronic cigarettes cause irreparable damage to the respiratory tracts and nervous systems of teenagers; since cheap and attractively presented devices are quickly addicting schoolchildren, the state was forced to take the most radical measures;

  • Educational impact of financial liability: A hefty fine of up to 88 million soms encourages parents to closely monitor their children's pockets, bags, and daily interests;

  • Blow to illegal trade: By sharply reducing demand in schools, the supply chain of "black market" dealers wanting to sell vapes to children will be cut off.

Do you think checking students' bags in schools and setting fines of up to 88 million soms will completely deter children from electronic cigarettes? What additional measures do you think parents should take in supervising their children? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important warning widely so all parents can be aware!

General Prosecutor's Officeelectronic cigarettesschool raids88 million soms fine
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Teachers who insult or demean students will face a fine of 2.2 million soums!Teachers who insult or demean students will face a fine of 2.2 million soums!13 September 09:45Those who turn a blind eye to crime will face fines of up to 6.6 million so‘msThose who turn a blind eye to crime will face fines of up to 6.6 million so‘ms7 September 07:08Situation involving a 3rd-grade student is being investigated in TashkentSituation involving a 3rd-grade student is being investigated in Tashkent8 September 10:41In the 2026 cotton season, 2,000 soums will be paid for manual pickingIn the 2026 cotton season, 2,000 soums will be paid for manual picking18 September 23:07Raids to identify debtor vehicles continue in JizzakhRaids to identify debtor vehicles continue in Jizzakh11 July 15:04The start date of the new school year has been announcedThe start date of the new school year has been announced21 August 16:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan