Massive raid in schools: students' bags being checked, fines up to 88 million soms!

Comprehensive preventive measures have been stepped up in secondary schools across Uzbekistan to prevent negative vices among minors and to protect their lives and health. According to official data provided by the General Prosecutor's Office, electronic cigarettes (vapes) were found among the personal belongings and in the bags of some students during unexpected raids and inspections conducted in schools by law enforcement agencies and prevention inspectors.

In accordance with legislation, liability measures for bringing or storing nicotine devices prohibited in the school environment have been extremely tightened: while an administrative fine of 440,000 soms is established for illegally storing a single electronic cigarette, if two or more devices are detected, penalty measures can reach a whopping 88 million soms. Such drastic measures serve as a serious legal signal aimed at breaking illegal trade chains poisoning youth health and completely clearing schools of harmful habits.

"School raids, 88 million fine and electronic cigarettes": 5 main points of the General Prosecutor's Office report

Important facts regarding inspections in schools and legal penalty measures:

Mass bag checks: Prevention inspectors are detecting vapes and electronic tobacco products among students' personal belongings;

Fine for 1 device: If possession of a single electronic cigarette is confirmed, a fine of 440,000 soms is stipulated;

Two or more — up to 88 million: The amount of the fine sharply increases up to 88 million soms for cases of storing or distributing multiple devices;

Responsibility on parents: Liability and financial burden for the misconduct of minors are directly imposed on their legal representatives;

Strict control and continuation of raids: Inspections aimed at ensuring attendance and security in schools will be systematically continued.

Liability regarding electronic cigarettes: Comparison of financial penalty and norms

Comparison of the scale of the violation and established fine amounts:

Violation case and scale Amount of fine applied Legal and administrative consequences Storage of 1 electronic cigarette (vape) 440,000 soms fine Confiscation, parental warning, and report Storage of 2 or more devices Up to 88,000,000 soms fine Large-scale fine, strict administrative and legal measures Inspecting and controlling body General Prosecutor's Office and Internal Affairs Department inspectors Regular raids and tightening of internal school order

Legal and social expertise: Why were fines increased to this extent?

Conclusions of lawyers, educators, and healthcare specialists:

"Protecting the health of the younger generation": Chemical substances and heavy metals in electronic cigarettes cause irreparable damage to the respiratory tracts and nervous systems of teenagers; since cheap and attractively presented devices are quickly addicting schoolchildren, the state was forced to take the most radical measures;

Educational impact of financial liability: A hefty fine of up to 88 million soms encourages parents to closely monitor their children's pockets, bags, and daily interests;

Blow to illegal trade: By sharply reducing demand in schools, the supply chain of "black market" dealers wanting to sell vapes to children will be cut off.

Do you think checking students' bags in schools and setting fines of up to 88 million soms will completely deter children from electronic cigarettes? What additional measures do you think parents should take in supervising their children? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important warning widely so all parents can be aware!