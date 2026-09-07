Those who turn a blind eye to crime will face fines of up to 6.6 million so‘ms

·14·Society
Those who turn a blind eye to crime will face fines of up to 6.6 million so‘ms

In Uzbekistan, administrative liability and substantial fines are being introduced for failing to report committed or impending offenses to relevant authorities, despite a legal obligation to do so. According to a new bill developed by the General Prosecutor's Office, employees and officials who conceal cases of early marriage, pregnancy of girls under the age of 16, and harassment against women will face severe penalties. This initiative is aimed at putting an end to the malpractice of covering up crimes and hushing up incidents in society.

Amount of new fines: Who pays how much?

The bill establishes clear, differentiated punitive measures for irresponsibility:

  • For regular employees: Employees who have the authority and obligation to report a violation but display negligence regarding it — a fine of up to 2.2 million so‘ms;

  • For officials: Responsible managers and officials who show negligence in the performance of their official duties — a fine of up to 4.4 million so‘ms;

  • For repeated offenses within a year: If an official commits this offense repeatedly within a year, the fine amount will be increased to up to 6.6 million so‘ms.

Which situations must be reported?

The document is primarily aimed at ensuring the safety of socially vulnerable groups and minors:

  • Early marriages and forced unions: Cases of marrying off girls at an early age or conducting religious marriage ceremonies;

  • Pregnancies of girls under 16: It is prohibited for medical and educational institution staff to remain silent if underage girls are found to be pregnant;

  • Notifying relevant bodies: Responsible individuals will be required to immediately submit official reports regarding such facts to internal affairs bodies or the "Inson" social services centers.

Why did separate liability become necessary?

The General Prosecutor's Office justifies the urgent necessity of this norm with concrete figures:

  • Consequences of impunity: The absence of separate liability measures has enabled many sector employees to conceal severe offenses and turn a blind eye under the pretext of "protecting the neighborhood's honor" or "the organization's reputation";

  • 1,000 bitter facts in Tashkent: Recently, nearly 1,000 such cases that were not reported or were concealed by responsible parties were exposed in the capital city of Tashkent alone;

  • Illegal refusals: Among these cases, there were even instances of illegally refusing to initiate criminal cases regarding violations, demonstrating that it is time to establish strict oversight within the system.

In your opinion, will setting fines of up to 6.6 million so‘ms for failing to report completely put an end to the vice of concealing early marriages and domestic violence, or should criminal liability be introduced for officials who hush up severe cases? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

World's First: Tashkent launches "green" and shaded routes on mapsWorld's First: Tashkent launches "green" and shaded routes on mapsToday, 07:00A woman left on the street with her 3 infant children: Prompt rescue in SergeliA woman left on the street with her 3 infant children: Prompt rescue in SergeliToday, 06:56Travel agency manager caught trying to illegally send citizens abroadTravel agency manager caught trying to illegally send citizens abroadToday, 06:41Don't ask a father about his salary or a mother about her age: there is a reason for thisDon't ask a father about his salary or a mother about her age: there is a reason for thisYesterday, 18:40Father and two sons drown in Charvak reservoirFather and two sons drown in Charvak reservoirYesterday, 18:24“Governor grandpa, please help me get married!”: The governor took on a young man's wedding expenses“Governor grandpa, please help me get married!”: The governor took on a young man's wedding expensesYesterday, 18:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
A film depicting Islam Karimov's childhood years has been released (video)
A film depicting Islam Karimov's childhood years has been released (video)
A large sum of money found on the Tashkent–Karshi train — IIV report
A large sum of money found on the Tashkent–Karshi train — IIV report
A Girl from Fergana Married an Indian Man
A Girl from Fergana Married an Indian Man