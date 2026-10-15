Fines for panhandling increased: penalties now up to 2.2 million soums

In Uzbekistan, fines for engaging in panhandling and involving other persons in this activity have been increased. According to the new rules, a person caught panhandling may face a fine of up to 2.2 million soums or administrative arrest for up to 15 days. For involving others in panhandling, the fine reaches up to 6.6 million soums.

Administrative liability measures have been tightened through a law signed by the President. The changes are not limited to asking for money on the streets: involving other people, including vulnerable individuals, in panhandling is also under special scrutiny.

What penalties have been established for panhandling?

According to the new procedure, engaging in panhandling may result in a fine ranging from 3 to 5 times the basic calculation amount (BHM) or administrative arrest for up to 15 days.

Based on current calculations, this corresponds to the following amounts:

Minimum fine — 1 million 320 thousand soums.

Maximum fine — 2 million 200 thousand soums.

Administrative arrest — up to 15 days.

Thus, the financial liability for the offense has been increased compared to before. Which penalty is applied will be determined in the manner prescribed by law.

Stiffer penalties for those who involve others in panhandling

The legislation also provides for separate liability for involving other persons in panhandling.

For such an action, a fine ranging from 10 to 15 times the BHM or administrative arrest for up to 15 days is established.

This means the following amounts:

Minimum fine — 4 million 400 thousand soums.

Maximum fine — 6 million 600 thousand soums.

Administrative arrest — up to 15 days.

This norm is particularly important in terms of combating cases such as involving minors, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and individuals with mental disorders in panhandling.

Furthermore, the legislation addresses cases related to forcing a person to panhandle and inducing them to consume certain substances that affect their will.

When did the new rules come into force?

According to official data, the relevant law was signed on October 14, 2026, and the new punitive measures came into effect on October 15. The changes apply to Article 188-3 of the Administrative Responsibility Code concerning panhandling.

Therefore, the new fines are not just proposals — they have begun to operate as amendments introduced into the legislation.

Can the problem be solved solely through fines?

The issue of panhandling is not just about offenses and punishment. Behind it may lie factors such as unemployment, difficult social conditions, housing problems, or a person being in need of help.

Therefore, alongside measures of liability, it is equally important to provide social assistance and support to those genuinely in distress, and to prevent them from being exploited by others.

In particular, preventing children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities from being used as a source of income is an essential task for both society and the relevant agencies.

Conclusion

The increase of fines for panhandling in Uzbekistan and the establishment of stricter liability for involving other persons in this activity are among the measures aimed at ensuring order in public places.

From now on, the fine for panhandling can reach up to 2.2 million soums, and for involving other people in panhandling — up to 6.6 million soums. In both cases, administrative arrest for up to 15 days is provided.

However, a sustainable solution to the problem is tied not only to punishment, but also to social measures aimed at helping people out of difficult situations.