Cases of illegal sale of liquefied gas allocated for public needs have been uncovered in the Naryn and Chust districts of the Namangan region. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is reported that, within the framework of the "Safe and Healthy Country" comprehensive operational-preventive measures, regional police officers conducted operations in the two districts.

Specifically, the residence of a citizen born in 1984, living in the Naryn district, was inspected in the presence of witnesses. During the inspection, it was revealed that he had been illegally filling and selling gas cylinders using liquefied gas allocated for the population. 72 gas cylinders were confiscated from his home in accordance with established procedures.

Additionally, it was found that a citizen born in 1983, living in the Chust district, had been selling liquefied gas allocated for the population at 5,000 soums per kilogram. 6 gas cylinders and 480 kilograms of liquefied gas were confiscated from his residence as material evidence.

Currently, pre-investigation checks are being conducted regarding these incidents.