Andoni Iraola: From a tough start to Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen's radar

The Basque coach is nearing the helm of Bayer Leverkusen, though Liverpool may move first. In just three years, Andoni Iraola has become one of the most sought-after managers on the market. As he bid farewell to AFC Bournemouth in May 2026, he jokingly asked fans: "Who did you think this guy was?" reports Goal.com. reports .

The 43-year-old left an indelible mark on AFC Bournemouth history. His team drew 1:1 with Manchester City, effectively deciding the Premier League title for Arsenal. Most importantly, the Basque manager led a small club to Europa League qualification—an unprecedented feat for a team that was fighting to stay in the fourth division 15 years ago.

Iraola decided not to extend his contract after three years on the south coast of England. Currently, AC Milan and Conference League winners Crystal Palace are interested. However, according to kicker, Bayer Leverkusen views him as the primary candidate to replace Xabi Alonso, as Iraola's style aligns closely with the Leverkusen legend's philosophy.

The situation could be complicated by a surprise decision from Liverpool. Reports suggest the Merseysiders have decided to part ways with Arne Slot and see Andoni Iraola as the ideal candidate for Anfield. If Liverpool makes a serious offer, Bayer will have to search for a manager once again.

Iraola's journey at AFC Bournemouth was not easy. When he arrived from Rayo Vallecano in 2023, he failed to win any of his first nine games. Yet, he managed the crisis and led the team into the Premier League's top six. Now, he appears ready to manage one of Europe's most prestigious clubs.