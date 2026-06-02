Tchouameni speaks out on Real Madrid dressing room conflicts

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has addressed recent reports of internal team conflicts, refuting the serious allegations. During a press conference at the France national team camp, the player emphasized that much of the information circulating in the press is baseless. This is reported by Goal.com .

In early May, during a Real Madrid training session, a heated dispute reportedly broke out between Tchouameni and Fede Valverde. The situation was said to be so serious that Valverde was sent to the hospital with a head injury. Although the club's official statement claimed the Uruguayan player accidentally hit a table, the media interpreted it as the result of a physical altercation.

Tchouameni denied the reports of a dressing room fight, explaining: "I read that I supposedly hit him. This is completely false. In a club like Real Madrid, every incident causes a huge stir, but a lot of nonsense has appeared in the press. The most important thing is that the club knows what happened."

According to reports, the club fined both players 500,000 euros for the incident. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old midfielder stated that there is no animosity between him and Valverde and that their goal is to win new trophies with Real Madrid.

Earlier, rumors circulated that one of these players might leave the club during the summer transfer window to maintain team harmony. However, Tchouameni put an end to these rumors, emphasizing that his relationship with Fede is fine and that he is focused on upcoming competitions.