Uzbekistan national team defeated in match against Canada

Preparing for the historic debut in the World Cup final stage, the Uzbekistan national team played its first friendly match overseas. Led by the renowned Italian coach Fabio Cannavaro, our representatives faced a strong North American opponent — the Canada national team.

In this intense and competitive match, our compatriots were defeated 0-2. Although both teams showed tension in the first half, the score remained level. In the second half, the hosts capitalized on their chances — Jonathan Osorio put Canada ahead in the 58th minute, and in stoppage time (90+1'), Jayden Nelson doubled the lead to seal the result.

It should be noted that during the match, our representatives created several dangerous situations to equalize and find the back of the net, but lacked precision in the final touch.

Below you can find the detailed match report and full team lineups for this interesting friendly:

Friendly match

Canada — Uzbekistan 2:0

Goals: Jonathan Osorio 58, Jayden Nelson 90+1.

Canada: Maxime Crépeau (Dayne St. Clair, 46), Alistair Johnston (Tani Oluwaseyi, 46), Stephen Eustáquio (Jonathan Osorio, 46), Ismaël Koné (Nathan Saliba, 46), Cyle Larin (Ralph Priso, 46), Jonathan David (Promise David, 70), Liam Millar (Jayden Nelson, 46), Derek Cornelius (Alfie Jones, 70), Moïse Bombito (Luc De Fougerolles, 31), Tajon Buchanan (Mathieu Choinière, 46), Richie Laryea (Niko Sigur, 31).

Uzbekistan: Abduvohid Nematov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Farrukh Sayfiev (Igor Sergeev, 84), Rustam Ashurmatov, Otabek Shukurov (Akmal Mozgovoy, 70), Odil Hamrobekov (Sherzod Esanov, 84), Oston Urunov (Aziz Amonov, 70), Sherzod Nasrullaev, Eldor Shomurodov, Abdulla Abdullaev (Jahongir Urozov, 70), Aziz Ganiev (Abbosbek Fayzullaev, 22).

Yellow cards: Azizjon Ganiev (2), Farrukh Sayfiev (9) — Liam Millar (40), Derek Cornelius (43).