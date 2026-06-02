Uzbekistan national team defeated in match against Canada

·556·Sport
Uzbekistan national team defeated in match against Canada

Preparing for the historic debut in the World Cup final stage, the Uzbekistan national team played its first friendly match overseas. Led by the renowned Italian coach Fabio Cannavaro, our representatives faced a strong North American opponent — the Canada national team.

In this intense and competitive match, our compatriots were defeated 0-2. Although both teams showed tension in the first half, the score remained level. In the second half, the hosts capitalized on their chances — Jonathan Osorio put Canada ahead in the 58th minute, and in stoppage time (90+1'), Jayden Nelson doubled the lead to seal the result.

It should be noted that during the match, our representatives created several dangerous situations to equalize and find the back of the net, but lacked precision in the final touch.

Below you can find the detailed match report and full team lineups for this interesting friendly:

Friendly match

Canada — Uzbekistan 2:0

  • Goals: Jonathan Osorio 58, Jayden Nelson 90+1.

  • Canada: Maxime Crépeau (Dayne St. Clair, 46), Alistair Johnston (Tani Oluwaseyi, 46), Stephen Eustáquio (Jonathan Osorio, 46), Ismaël Koné (Nathan Saliba, 46), Cyle Larin (Ralph Priso, 46), Jonathan David (Promise David, 70), Liam Millar (Jayden Nelson, 46), Derek Cornelius (Alfie Jones, 70), Moïse Bombito (Luc De Fougerolles, 31), Tajon Buchanan (Mathieu Choinière, 46), Richie Laryea (Niko Sigur, 31).

  • Uzbekistan: Abduvohid Nematov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Farrukh Sayfiev (Igor Sergeev, 84), Rustam Ashurmatov, Otabek Shukurov (Akmal Mozgovoy, 70), Odil Hamrobekov (Sherzod Esanov, 84), Oston Urunov (Aziz Amonov, 70), Sherzod Nasrullaev, Eldor Shomurodov, Abdulla Abdullaev (Jahongir Urozov, 70), Aziz Ganiev (Abbosbek Fayzullaev, 22).

  • Yellow cards: Azizjon Ganiev (2), Farrukh Sayfiev (9) — Liam Millar (40), Derek Cornelius (43).

Future plans: Although the first friendly ended in defeat, matches against such strong opponents provide the coaching staff with crucial insights to work on weaknesses and build a more resilient squad for the World Cup. Our national team will face its next major test on June 8 against one of the world's giants — Netherlands national team. We wish our representatives a great performance and success in the upcoming match!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Cole Palmer Relaxing in Ibiza After World Cup SnubToday, 09:15MLS or Saudi Arabia Could Be Best Option for Paul PogbaToday, 09:10Turkey National Team Sent Off to World Cup with Immense RespectToday, 08:58Change at the Top: Uzbekistan Has a New Number One Chess PlayerToday, 08:35Why Does Cristiano Ronaldo Want to Win the World Cup?Today, 08:33Real Madrid Complete Surprise Transfer: Dumfries Heading to MadridToday, 08:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Husanov's Rating Revealed After Everton vs Manchester City Match
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed