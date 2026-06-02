Stellantis: New models will not be mere rebadged copies

Emanuele Cappellano, head of Stellantis Europe, announced that the distinctions between the company's 14 brands, including Alfa Romeo, Citroën, and Peugeot, will become more pronounced. As part of a £52 billion transformation plan, the company intends to launch 110 new models. Although these vehicles will share common platforms and technologies, they will be fundamentally differentiated by their design and character. This is reported by Autocar.co.uk .

70 percent of investments will be directed toward four key global brands: Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, and Ram. Stellantis is introducing the new STLA One architecture, which will serve as the foundation for most future electric vehicles. Ms. Cappellano emphasized that global brand status grants priority access to new technologies, while other brands will retain their unique characteristics.

For instance, the new STLA One platform for B and C segments, the STLA Brain software, and steer-by-wire systems will debut in Peugeot models. Subsequently, Alfa Romeo or Jeep models will be built on the same technologies, but they will not be mere rebadged Peugeot copies. Each brand will feature distinct body shapes, designs, and brand-specific attributes.

The company's leadership is focusing on efficient capital allocation. According to Cappellano, the STLA One platform is not an evolution of the existing STLA Medium platform, but an entirely new development. The only way to remain competitive in the EV market is to utilize native EV platforms.