Bayern Munich could complete a surprise transfer

Bayern Munich is close to completing a surprise transfer this summer. According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, after the Anthony Gordon deal fell through, the German giants have shifted their focus to PSV forward Ismael Saibari. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to reports, negotiations between Bayern and Saibari have already begun. The Moroccan player is very interested in joining the Munich club this summer. Currently, the player is waiting for the transfer fee to be set by the PSV management. Alongside Bayern, Galatasaray and Paris Saint-Germain are also competing for Ismael Saibari.

Bayern's management is looking for a versatile player to strengthen their attacking line. They need a player who can play both on the wings and in the center to support Harry Kane. Previously, Anthony Gordon, who was seen as the main candidate for this role, preferred to join Barcelona for 80 million euros.

Ismael Saibari has caught the attention of Bayern sporting director Max Eberl with his technique, dynamics, and goal-scoring instinct. In the Champions League group stage match between PSV and Bayern at the end of January, it was Saibari who equalized against the Munich side.