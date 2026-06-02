Cristiano Ronaldo and the 2026 World Cup: A legend needs a tournament worthy of his status

On the evening of December 10, 2022, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Cristiano Ronaldo could not hold back his tears as the final whistle blew. Portugal's unexpected quarter-final defeat to Morocco hurt the striker so deeply that he could not even find the strength to say goodbye to the fans. The pain was so intense that he only expressed his feelings the next day via social media. This is reported by Goal.com .

"Winning a World Cup with Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career," he wrote on his Instagram page. "I played in five World Cups over 16 years, played alongside great players, and felt the support of millions of Portuguese. I gave my all on the pitch, never shied away from the fight, and never gave up on that dream. Unfortunately, yesterday that dream came to an end."

However, it was not the end yet. Despite turning 41 in January, Cristiano Ronaldo remains central to Portugal's plans for the 2026 World Cup. His final attempt at glory could potentially be the best of his career. The tournament in Qatar coincided with a difficult period following his departure from Manchester United, which drew much criticism.

Reports circulated that he threatened to leave the team camp after being benched for the round of 16 match against Switzerland. Goncalo Ramos, who replaced him, scored a hat-trick to secure a 6-1 victory for the team. Nevertheless, Ronaldo insists that his loyalty to his country will never fade and that he will always fight for team goals.

Now, time is serving as the best advisor. For Cristiano Ronaldo, the 2026 tournament is not just a final chance, but the last battlefield to cement his legendary status with the ultimate global prize. The football world is eagerly waiting to see if he can achieve this great dream.