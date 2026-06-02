Russia plans to launch a new lunar lander in 2035

·30·Technology
Russia plans to launch a new lunar lander in 2035

Russia's “Luna-31” mission is scheduled for 2035, with plans to send a specialized lander to the lunar surface. This was announced by Lev Zeleny, scientific director of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, during a presentation at the opening ceremony of the “Intercosmos-60” exhibition. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to the presented documents, Russia's lunar program includes a comprehensive schedule. Specifically, the “Luna-30” mission is planned for 2033, involving the launch of a heavy-duty lunar rover. This device will study the composition of materials in the polar regions of the Moon.

Additionally, another mission under the “Luna-31” index is set for 2036. This vehicle is intended to be a landing platform for research in astronomy, resource exploration, and biology. Previously, the possibility of launching “Luna-28”, “Luna-29”, and “Luna-30” between 2032 and 2036 had been discussed.

The key projects expected to be implemented in the coming years remain “Luna-26” and “Luna-27”. The first mission will be an orbital platform for long-term lunar study, while the second will test precise and safe landing technologies in the satellite's polar zone.

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Abror Shuhratov
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