Robinhood enters Canadian market with $180 million acquisition of WonderFi

·37·Economy
Robinhood enters Canadian market with $180 million acquisition of WonderFi

Stock and cryptocurrency trading platform Robinhood has officially entered the Canadian market by acquiring local tech firm WonderFi in a $180 million all-stock deal. Through this acquisition, Robinhood has secured the necessary licenses and regulatory approvals in the country, according to Cointelegraph.com reports. .

According to a statement released on Monday, Bitbuy and Coinsquare, considered Canada's largest crypto exchanges, will now operate under the Robinhood brand. WonderFi data indicates that these platforms generated a total revenue of $49.8 million in 2025. Johann Kerbrat, General Manager of Robinhood Crypto, praised WonderFi's experience in managing regulated platforms, calling it an ideal partner to accelerate their mission in Canada.

According to Triple A analysis, approximately 4.1% of Canadians own Bitcoin and other crypto assets. Grand View Research forecasts that the Canadian crypto market is the fastest-growing region in North America, with total revenue expected to exceed $1 billion by 2033. As part of the deal, WonderFi employees and management will remain in place, and Robinhood will add approximately 300,000 new customers.

Robinhood entered the U.S. crypto market in 2018. The company has recently expanded its operations, launching a layer-2 test network on the Ethereum blockchain in February. CEO Vlad Tenev stated that the network processed 4 million transactions in its first week.

RobinhoodWonderFiCryptoCanadaInvestment
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Laylo
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

How Much Gasoline Was Produced in Uzbekistan in 4 Months?Today, 08:03Natural Gas Production in Uzbekistan Declines SignificantlyToday, 07:34Tax Payment System Simplified for Entrepreneurs in UzbekistanToday, 07:24Bitcoin Price Falls Below $66,000 Amid US-Iran TensionsToday, 07:19US Treasury Sanctions Four Major Iranian Crypto ExchangesToday, 07:17New York and the European Union to Collaborate on Stablecoin OversightToday, 07:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Exchange rates for May 21 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 14 announced
New hope for lower meat prices in livestock farming
Exchange rates for May 25 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 12 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 5 announced
Dollar exchange rate rises in Uzbekistan
Dollar exchange rate for May 13 announced