Yan Diomande may choose PSG over Liverpool and Bayern

Liverpool and Bayern may lose the race for the transfer of Yan Diomande. According to Foot Mercato, the RB Leipzig forward currently prefers a move to Paris Saint-Germain. The Ivorian talent is said to have given the green light for a move to the Parisian club in the summer transfer window. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

This signal has prompted the French champions to accelerate their pursuit of the Bundesliga star. According to reports, officials from both clubs have met several times to discuss transfer terms. However, the main issue remains the price: PSG is not yet ready to pay the requested 100 million euros for the player, who is under contract until 2030.

The RB Leipzig management does not want to sell their star cheaply. Club director Oliver Mintzlaff emphasized in an interview in January that they would not let the player go after just one season, noting that even offers of 80-90 million euros would not change that. Yan Diomande also mentioned in an interview in May that he is happy in Leipzig.

RB Leipzig finishing third in the Bundesliga and securing a Champions League spot slightly reduces the probability of a transfer. If the club had missed out on the prestigious competition, they might have been forced to sell the player under financial pressure. Now, everything depends on PSG's firm offer.

Also, PSG's interest in Yan Diomande is linked to the future of winger Bradley Barcola. If Barcola leaves the team, the Parisians will be ready to invest 100 million euros for Diomande. Interestingly, Bayern is also closely monitoring the situation with Barcola.