Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Portugal national team camp

·645·Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Portugal national team camp

The living legend of the football world, Al-Nassr and Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo is once again in the spotlight. The experienced forward announced via his official social media channels that he has joined his national team ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Preparing seriously for the world championship hosted by Canada, the USA, and Mexico, Ronaldo posted a new photo in the national team kit, adding an exciting caption: “Mission: World Cup has begun!” he wrote.

Despite being 41 years old, the famous forward remains in excellent physical shape and has been duly included in the final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by Portugal head coach Roberto Martínez. Notably, this tournament will go down in history as the sixth World Cup of the Portuguese star's career, an unprecedented absolute record in the football world.

Historical milestone: As a reminder, Cristiano Ronaldo is the legendary top scorer with the most international goals in football history. To date, he has appeared in 226 official matches for Portugal, successfully finding the back of the net 143 times. He has managed to hit the target.

The upcoming World Cup will be twice as exciting for our fans. This is because Roberto Martínez's squad will compete in Group K for a playoff spot against DR Congo, Colombia, and the Uzbekistan national team, which has qualified for the World Cup for the first time in history. This means we will have the privilege of seeing our compatriots play against the legendary Ronaldo tomorrow!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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