Andoni Iraola: From a winless start to the target of Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen

The Basque coach is close to taking charge of Bayer Leverkusen, but Liverpool might make the first move. In just three years, Andoni Iraola has become one of the most sought-after names in the coaching market. As he bids farewell to AFC Bournemouth in May 2026, Iraola jokingly recalled his successful journey: "When I arrived, everyone asked who this guy was." Goal.com reports.

The "Cherries" under Iraola drew 1-1 with Manchester City in the final round, securing the title for Arsenal. Most importantly, the 43-year-old specialist opened a new chapter in the history of AFC Bournemouth. Although he announced he would not extend his contract with the club, clubs like Milan and Conference League winners Crystal Palace are showing interest in his services.

According to the German publication kicker, Bayer Leverkusen sees him as the primary candidate to replace Xabi Alonso. However, Liverpool's unexpected decision to part ways with Arne Slot has changed the situation. Now, the "Reds" have made Iraola their priority target, which could be another blow for the Leverkusen club.

Iraola's career in England did not start easily. Arriving from Rayo Vallecano in 2023, the coach failed to win any of his first nine games. But over time, he led the team to a Europa League spot. Finishing sixth in the Premier League table is an unprecedented result for a club that was fighting for survival in the fourth division 15 years ago.