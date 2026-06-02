Ansu Fati completes permanent move to AS Monaco

·51·Sport
Ansu Fati completes permanent move to AS Monaco

Ansu Fati is close to parting ways with Barcelona. AS Monaco has decided to activate the purchase option for the on-loan player. This deal allows the Catalans to improve their financial situation and free up their wage bill ahead of the summer transfer window, reports Goal.com reports .

According to Mundo Deportivo, Monaco will utilize the €11 million buyout clause for Fati. The Spanish international will remain with the Ligue 1 side on a permanent basis. This transfer marks the end of the Barcelona academy graduate's long tenure at the club.

Once considered one of the club's brightest prospects, Fati was unable to fully realize his potential due to a series of injuries. Barcelona will not only receive €11 million in cash from this transfer but also shed the player's significant salary. Reports suggest Fati's departure will save the club nearly €17.2 million over the next two seasons.

This financial relief is crucial for Barcelona as the club attempts to return to La Liga's 1:1 spending rule. If the club returns to this system, it will be entitled to reinvest all proceeds from player sales and saved wages into new signings.

BarcelonaMonacoAnsu FatiTransfersLa Liga
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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