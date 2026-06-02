Ghana announces final squad for the World Cup

·135·Sport
Ghana announces final squad for the World Cup

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America approaches, participating nations are unveiling their squads. Yesterday, Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz announced the final list of players who will represent the country at the tournament.

The 'Black Stars' are heading to this World Cup with a formidable squad, featuring some of the most skilled and fast-paced stars playing in top European leagues.

Meet the full squad representing Ghana at the upcoming World Cup:

Goalkeepers

The goalkeeping department features reliable keepers who have been performing consistently for both local and European clubs:

  • Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak)

  • Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen)

  • Joseph Anang (St. Patrick's Athletic)

Defenders

The defensive line consists of physically strong players seasoned in the top leagues of France and Spain:

  • Baba Abdul-Rahman (PAOK)

  • Gideon Mensah (Auxerre)

  • Marvin Senaya (Auxerre)

  • Alidu Seidu (Rennes)

  • Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano)

  • Jerome Opoku (Istanbul Basaksehir)

  • Jonas Adjetey (Wolfsburg)

  • Kojo Peprah Oppong (Nice)

Midfielders

The team's core is experienced and creative, with stars like Thomas Partey and Abdul Fatawu expected to play key roles:

  • Elisha Owusu (Auxerre)

  • Thomas Partey (Villarreal)

  • Kwasi Sibo (Oviedo)

  • Augustine Boakye (Saint-Etienne)

  • Caleb Yirenkyi (Nordsjaelland)

  • Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester)

  • Kamaldeen Sulemana (Atalanta)

Forwards

Ghana's attack can intimidate any defense, as it features fast forwards who have proven their scoring prowess in the Premier League and La Liga:

  • Christopher Bonsu Baah (Al-Qadsiah)

  • Ernest Nuamah (Lyon)

  • Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City)

  • Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry)

  • Prince Kwabena Adu (Viktoria Plzen)

  • Inaki Williams (Athletic)

  • Jordan Ayew (Leicester)

Group Situation: Recall that Carlos Queiroz's side has been drawn into a challenging group for the upcoming World Cup. The African representatives will face Panama, one of the world's giants England , and the experienced Croatia in intense battles for a playoff spot. We wish the 'Black Stars' the best of luck!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Cole Palmer Relaxing in Ibiza After World Cup SnubToday, 09:15MLS or Saudi Arabia Could Be Best Option for Paul PogbaToday, 09:10Turkey National Team Sent Off to World Cup with Immense RespectToday, 08:58Change at the Top: Uzbekistan Has a New Number One Chess PlayerToday, 08:35Why Does Cristiano Ronaldo Want to Win the World Cup?Today, 08:33Real Madrid Complete Surprise Transfer: Dumfries Heading to MadridToday, 08:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Husanov's Rating Revealed After Everton vs Manchester City Match
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed