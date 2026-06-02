Ghana announces final squad for the World Cup

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America approaches, participating nations are unveiling their squads. Yesterday, Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz announced the final list of players who will represent the country at the tournament.

The 'Black Stars' are heading to this World Cup with a formidable squad, featuring some of the most skilled and fast-paced stars playing in top European leagues.

Meet the full squad representing Ghana at the upcoming World Cup:

Goalkeepers

The goalkeeping department features reliable keepers who have been performing consistently for both local and European clubs:

Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak)

Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen)

Joseph Anang (St. Patrick's Athletic)

Defenders

The defensive line consists of physically strong players seasoned in the top leagues of France and Spain:

Baba Abdul-Rahman (PAOK)

Gideon Mensah (Auxerre)

Marvin Senaya (Auxerre)

Alidu Seidu (Rennes)

Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano)

Jerome Opoku (Istanbul Basaksehir)

Jonas Adjetey (Wolfsburg)

Kojo Peprah Oppong (Nice)

Midfielders

The team's core is experienced and creative, with stars like Thomas Partey and Abdul Fatawu expected to play key roles:

Elisha Owusu (Auxerre)

Thomas Partey (Villarreal)

Kwasi Sibo (Oviedo)

Augustine Boakye (Saint-Etienne)

Caleb Yirenkyi (Nordsjaelland)

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester)

Kamaldeen Sulemana (Atalanta)

Forwards

Ghana's attack can intimidate any defense, as it features fast forwards who have proven their scoring prowess in the Premier League and La Liga:

Christopher Bonsu Baah (Al-Qadsiah)

Ernest Nuamah (Lyon)

Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City)

Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry)

Prince Kwabena Adu (Viktoria Plzen)

Inaki Williams (Athletic)

Jordan Ayew (Leicester)