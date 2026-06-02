Dili.me held accountable

·418·Culture
Dili.me held accountable

Blogger Dili.me has once again come to the attention of law enforcement agencies.

It has been reported that on May 31, 2026, at 5:00 PM, he posted a video message on his Instagram page organizing a gathering of cars with vanity license plates in front of a city supermarket. It was determined that this event was carried out without the necessary permits.

During operational measures conducted by the Kokand City Department of Internal Affairs, it was noted that this call could pose a threat to public order and traffic safety.

Furthermore, it was discovered that while explanations were being provided, his associate actively resisted and disobeyed the lawful demands of the internal affairs officers.

Documents regarding the incident were processed based on the relevant articles of the Code of Administrative Responsibility and sent to the court.

Legal measures are currently being taken regarding the situation.

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