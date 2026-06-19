USA and Australia announce starting lineups for battle for group lead (photo)

The second round of Group S in the 2026 World Cup is beginning. In the opening match of the round, the USA and Australia national teams will face off.

Ahead of this clash, which is crucial for taking the lead in the group, both teams have announced their starting lineups. The coaches' choice of offensive and balanced lineups suggests an intense match.

The USA national team's goal will be guarded by Fries. The defensive line features Freeman, Ream, and Richards. Robinson and Dest have been trusted on the wings.

McKennie and Adams will play as a duo in the center of the pitch. The attacking line consists of Tillman, Balogun, and Ricardo Pepi.

USA starting lineup:

Goalkeeper: Fries.

Defenders: Freeman, Ream, Richards.

Wing-backs: Robinson, Dest.

Midfielders: McKennie, Adams.

Forwards: Tillman, Balogun, Ricardo Pepi.

Australia's goal will be guarded by Beach. The three-man defensive line consists of Burgess, Souttar, and Circati.

Bos and Italiano will play on the wings, while O'Neill and Okon-Engster will operate in the center. The attacking trio consists of Velupillay, Muhammad Toure, and Matthew Leckie.

Australia starting lineup:

Goalkeeper: Beach.

Defenders: Burgess, Souttar, Circati.

Wing-backs: Bos, Italiano.

Midfielders: O'Neill, Okon-Engster.

Forwards: Velupillay, Muhammad Toure, Matthew Leckie.

The USA is expected to rely on ball possession, quick passing, and wing attacks. Australia will try to cause problems for the opponent through physical battles, set pieces, and fast counter-attacks.

The three points gained in this battle for the group lead will significantly increase both teams' chances on the road to the playoffs.