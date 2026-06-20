Anderson to the Citizens: The Most Expensive Transfer in City History?!

·1·Sport
Anderson to the Citizens: The Most Expensive Transfer in City History?!

Another sensational report has emerged in the football transfer market. Nottingham Forest central midfielder Elliot Anderson is very close to continuing his career at Manchester City.

Purple Panel reports that the clubs have reached a full agreement on the transfer.

Staggering figures and a historic contract

If this deal is officially confirmed, it will change not only City's history but the history of the entire English Premier League (EPL):

  • Transfer fee: 138 million euros.

  • Record status: The most expensive signing in Manchester City's history (breaking Jack Grealish's record).

  • EPL record: The second most expensive transfer in the league's history.

  • Contract duration: 5 years (with an option to extend for another season).

  • Medical examination: The player is scheduled to undergo a medical examination in the USA in the coming days.

While the football world is evolving rapidly, it wouldn't hurt to approach this news with some caution. This is because the Purple Panel page is known on social media for often spreading satirical, parody, or highly exaggerated 'insides'. Elliot Anderson is a talented player, but Enzo Maresca betting 138 million euros in cash on him looks more like a beautiful football meme than reality. If this transfer becomes true, City will have dropped a bomb of the year!

Anderson's stats from last season

The 23-year-old player showed consistent performances in the Nottingham Forest squad last season and became one of the team's key figures:

Metric

Statistic

Appearances

50

Goals scored

4

Assists

5

In the coming days, it will become clear whether this news is true or just a transfer rumor. Stay tuned!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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