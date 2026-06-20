Captain of the Uzbekistan national team Eldor Shomurodov managed to turn his debut season in the Turkish Süper Lig into a true tour de force. Following his phenomenal performance and goal-scoring prowess for Istanbul Başakşehir, our 30-year-old striker has become the focus of one of Turkey's most powerful giants — Fenerbahçe.

Prestigious Sporx.com reports that the 'Yellow Canaries' have begun official and practical steps to sign our compatriot.

Eldor Shomurodov: A magical season at Başakşehir

After five years in the Italian Serie A, Shomurodov moved to Turkey and quickly became the most dangerous weapon in the local championship:

Number of goals: In the Süper Lig, he scored 22 goals against opponents, becoming the absolute top scorer of the season.

Team result: Eldor's goals propelled Nuri Şahin's Istanbul Başakşehir to 5th place in the league table and secured the team a spot in the UEFA Conference League.

Fenerbahçe's plan: Why Shomurodov?

The sports department of the Istanbul giant has submitted a full and positive report on the Uzbek forward to the club's management. The club sees Eldor not just as a simple transfer, but as a “special project” initiative.

Key points from the transfer report: Fenerbahçe's management is determined to complete the Shomurodov transfer regardless of other changes in the attacking line (the departure or retention of other strikers). The player's versatility—his ability to play effectively not only as a central striker but also on the wings and as an attacking midfielder—is cited as the main reason for this transfer.

Practical steps led by Oğuz Çetin

The transfer process is being personally overseen by Fenerbahçe's sporting director Oğuz Çetin His scouting team is finalizing the first official offer package to be sent to Başakşehir. Official negotiations between the two Istanbul clubs are expected to begin soon.

The giant's grand ambitions: 12-year drought and the UCL

Fenerbahçe's serious interest in Shomurodov is no coincidence. The club has set maximum goals for the new season:

Ending the championship drought: Last season, the team lost the title to Galatasaray in a long-standing rivalry. The club has been longing for the Süper Lig gold medals for 12 years. UEFA Champions League (UCL): In the new season, the team will participate in Europe's most prestigious tournament. To withstand the tight schedule and high pressure of the UCL, having experienced and combative players like Eldor in the squad is essential.

If this transfer happens, a new and very prestigious chapter will open in Eldor Shomurodov's career. We wish our compatriot luck in the upcoming transfer window and on the road to the UCL! Follow the hottest news in the football world with us.