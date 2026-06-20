Bayern Preparing Record Contracts to Retain Their Stars

·28·Sport
Bayern Preparing Record Contracts to Retain Their Stars

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Bayern Munich is taking serious steps to extend contracts with its key leaders and extinguish the interest of European giants. The German giant is preparing new, financially attractive contracts for the team's two main attacking forces — Michael Olise and Harry Kane. This was reported by Goal.com reporting states.

Michael Olise, who has excelled at Munich over the last two seasons, has now become a primary target for clubs such as Real Madrid and Liverpool. According to the Mirror, Bayern management is ready to sharply increase the 24-year-old French winger's salary to keep him at the club. The player, currently earning £13 million per year, is expected to be offered £22 million under the new contract.

Reaction to Real Madrid's interest

Bayern President Herbert Hainer gave an interview to Bild to put an end to the rumors surrounding Michael Olise. He emphasized that the club has no intention of selling its stars and that a potential €150 million offer expected from Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez would be rejected. "Michael Olise is a Bayern player with a long-term contract. If Florentino Pérez wants to send an offer, he shouldn't waste his time," added the club head.

Meanwhile, the Munich side is also working on extending the current agreement with top scorer Harry Kane until 2029. According to Sky Germany, preliminary negotiations have already taken place between the parties. The 32-year-old English striker, who scored 61 goals in 51 matches across all competitions last season, has become the club's most important figure.

However, Harry Kane is in no rush to make a final decision regarding his future. The player is currently focusing all his attention on his national team duties and has asked to pause all negotiations until the end of the World Cup. The striker is not against staying in Munich, but an official agreement may only be reached after the international tournament.

As a reminder, Bayern paid Tottenham €95 million for the transfer of Harry Kane in 2023. He currently earns around €25 million per year, remaining one of the club's highest-paid players. By retaining these two stars, the Munich club aims to remain a primary favorite in the Champions League and the domestic league in the coming seasons.

Bayern MunichMichael OliseHarry KaneReal MadridTransfers
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