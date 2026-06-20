Real Madrid officially responds to Michael Olise transfer reports

·32·Sport
Real Madrid officially responds to Michael Olise transfer reports

Spain's Real Madrid has issued an unexpected and sharp response to the transfer rumors surrounding Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Olise. In recent days, European sports publications reported that the "Royal Club" was ready to allocate a significant sum for the French talent. However, the Madrid giant officially denied this information, stating that no negotiations are being held with the player. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

Real Madrid, which usually does not respond to every transfer market rumor, found it necessary to clarify the situation this time. According to Goal.com, the club management has contacted neither Michael Olise's agents nor the Bayern Munich leadership. This statement was released to curb rumors during the peak of the transfer window and to keep the team's focus on pre-season preparations.

The club's official statement and position

The document released by the Real Madrid press service reads: "In response to reports in various media outlets regarding our club's interest in the services of Bayern player Michael Olise, Real Madrid C.F. states that we have not been in direct or indirect contact with this player, his representatives, or any person associated with him".

Michael Olise performed phenomenally in the Bundesliga last season, appearing in 52 matches across all competitions. He recorded 22 goals and an impressive 31 assists. Such statistics led to assumptions that he would fit Florentino Perez's next "Galactico" project, but the Madrid club is satisfied with its current attacking line.

It is worth noting that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich maintain long-standing professional and friendly relations. The Spanish club specifically emphasized these ties in its statement, noting that it would not bypass official channels in any transfer matter and maintains high respect for the Munich club. Similar official denials were previously seen during the hype surrounding the Kylian Mbappe transfer.

According to reports, when Florentino Perez previously mentioned a 150 million euro offer, it was said that Michael Olise was the intended target. However, the club later explained that this amount was intended for Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez. Currently, Real Madrid has finalized its squad and no new major signings appear to be planned.

This situation once again proves how quickly transfer rumors spread in modern football and how clubs are sometimes forced to make public statements to protect their reputation and relationships with other teams. Michael Olise is expected to continue representing Bayern for at least the next season.

Real MadridBayern MunichMichael OliseTransferFootball
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