Japan crush Tunisia in a dominant victory: Group F heats up

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Japan crush Tunisia in a dominant victory: Group F heats up

The second round of matches in Group F of the World Cup has concluded. Following the Netherlands' dominant win over Sweden (5:1), the Japan national team took the field against Tunisia. In the match held at the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico, the Asians showed clear superiority, securing a convincing 4:0 victory.

Match chronology and goals

The Japanese national team took the initiative from the start and put relentless pressure on the Tunisian defensive line. This tactic soon paid off:

  • 4th minute: Daichi Kamada opened the scoring — 0:1.

  • 31st minute: Ayse Ueda extended the lead — 0:2.

  • 69th minute: Jun’ya Ito scored the third goal for Japan — 0:3.

  • 84th minute: Ayse Ueda scored his second goal, completing a brace and putting the final seal on the game — 0:4.

Group standings

Following this crucial victory, the Japanese national team has significantly improved their chances of reaching the knockout stage. Currently, the Netherlands leads Group F with 4 points, while Sweden has 3 points. The next round of matches will definitively decide who secures the tickets to the playoffs.

Starting lineups

You can find the list of players who started the match below:

Tunisia — Dahman, Rekik, Talbi, Bronn, Valeri, Skiri, Mejbri, Abdi, Saad, Tunekti, Slimane.
Japan — Suzuki, Tomiyasu, Itakura, H. Ito, Doan, Sano, Kamada, Nakamura, J. Ito, Tanaka, Ueda.

JapanTunisiaNetherlandsSwedenMonterrey
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