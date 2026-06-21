World Boxing Cup: Two Uzbek Boxers Claim Championship

·33·Sport
World Boxing Cup: Two Uzbek Boxers Claim Championship

The decisive final bouts of the World Cup organized by the "World Boxing" organization are taking place in Guiyang, China. Uzbekistan's representatives are recording high results and securing subsequent medals.

The first medal of the tournament

In the women's competition in the 48 kg weight category, Farzona Fozilova, representing our country, entered the ring for the decisive fight. Her opponent was Jyoti from India. In a sharp clash, Farzona lacked a bit of luck and lost 0:5, earning the silver medal of the tournament.

Gold medals for our national team

In the men's finals, our representatives have already managed to secure two gold medals:

  • Abdumalik Halokov (60 kg): Our compatriot and Olympic champion faced Luiz Gabriel from Brazil in the final. Halokov demonstrated his superior skill, giving his opponent a real masterclass and securing the gold medal with a confident 5:0 victory.

  • To‘rabek Habibullayev (90 kg): To‘rabek was scheduled to face Isaac Okoh from England in the final bout. However, it became known that the opposing athlete could not fight due to an injury. Thus, Habibullayev was declared the World Cup winner without a fight.

The next anticipated clash

Uzbek boxing fans are awaiting another exciting bout. Our representative Asilbek Jalilov will enter the ring against Sanjar Tashkenbay of the Kazakhstan national team in the decisive fight for the gold medal.

UzbekistanChinaFarzona FozilovaAbdumalik HalokovTo‘rabek Habibullayev
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