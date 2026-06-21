WC 2026: Major Conflict Erupts Around Portugal National Team

An unexpected draw (1:1) against DR Congo in the first round of the World Cup group stage has significantly heightened tensions surrounding the Portugal national team. Currently, a turbulent atmosphere has emerged in the team camp due to social media conflicts and internal pressure.

Fake screenshots and Georgina Rodriguez's mistake

Following the unsuccessful match, a fake chat allegedly belonging to Madalen Aragao, the girlfriend of midfielder Joao Neves, spread like wildfire across social networks.

In this fake conversation, one user wrote under Aragao's post:

"Your boyfriend is a fool. Tell him he should pass the ball to the greatest player of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo."

In the fake screenshot, Aragao allegedly replied:

"Tell your leader that he should retire. He is too narcissistic," she stated.

According to media investigations, no such conversation ever took place, and the image was created using Photoshop or artificial intelligence. However, several major publications, including the famous Record Mexico account, spread this false information as if it were true.

What made the situation even more serious was that Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, saw the post and left a sarcastic comment: "Wow! The new generation is amazing!"

Following this, thousands of Ronaldo's die-hard fans stormed the Instagram pages of Joao Neves and his girlfriend, launching mass psychological attacks. On the other hand, Georgina herself was ridiculed by network users for believing the fake screenshot.

Family pressure: Katia Aveiro's criticism

Shortly before this conflict, Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, had also accused Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes of passive play. This statement further intensified negative sentiment toward the national team members on social media and negatively impacted the players' psychological state.

Turbulent atmosphere ahead of the match against Uzbekistan

Overall, there is no internal peace in the Portugal camp before they take the field against the Uzbekistan national team on June 23. Fabio Cannavaro's pupils could take advantage of the opponent's psychological instability in the upcoming crucial match.