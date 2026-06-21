WC 2026: Major Conflict Erupts Around Portugal National Team

·5·Sport
WC 2026: Major Conflict Erupts Around Portugal National Team

An unexpected draw (1:1) against DR Congo in the first round of the World Cup group stage has significantly heightened tensions surrounding the Portugal national team. Currently, a turbulent atmosphere has emerged in the team camp due to social media conflicts and internal pressure.

Fake screenshots and Georgina Rodriguez's mistake

Following the unsuccessful match, a fake chat allegedly belonging to Madalen Aragao, the girlfriend of midfielder Joao Neves, spread like wildfire across social networks.

In this fake conversation, one user wrote under Aragao's post:

"Your boyfriend is a fool. Tell him he should pass the ball to the greatest player of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo."

In the fake screenshot, Aragao allegedly replied:

"Tell your leader that he should retire. He is too narcissistic," she stated.

According to media investigations, no such conversation ever took place, and the image was created using Photoshop or artificial intelligence. However, several major publications, including the famous Record Mexico account, spread this false information as if it were true.

What made the situation even more serious was that Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, saw the post and left a sarcastic comment: "Wow! The new generation is amazing!"

Following this, thousands of Ronaldo's die-hard fans stormed the Instagram pages of Joao Neves and his girlfriend, launching mass psychological attacks. On the other hand, Georgina herself was ridiculed by network users for believing the fake screenshot.

Family pressure: Katia Aveiro's criticism

Shortly before this conflict, Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, had also accused Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes of passive play. This statement further intensified negative sentiment toward the national team members on social media and negatively impacted the players' psychological state.

Turbulent atmosphere ahead of the match against Uzbekistan

Overall, there is no internal peace in the Portugal camp before they take the field against the Uzbekistan national team on June 23. Fabio Cannavaro's pupils could take advantage of the opponent's psychological instability in the upcoming crucial match.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Cody Gakpo Shines for Netherlands: Freedom Unlike at LiverpoolCody Gakpo Shines for Netherlands: Freedom Unlike at LiverpoolToday, 13:16Jude Bellingham and England's Momentum at the 2026 World CupJude Bellingham and England's Momentum at the 2026 World CupToday, 13:13Justin Gaethje Speaks on Ilia Topuria's SituationJustin Gaethje Speaks on Ilia Topuria's SituationToday, 13:12WC 2026: Schedule for Today's Group G and H MatchesWC 2026: Schedule for Today's Group G and H MatchesToday, 13:07Tunisia National Team Eliminated Early from the TournamentTunisia National Team Eliminated Early from the TournamentToday, 12:18Japan crush Tunisia with a dominant victoryJapan crush Tunisia with a dominant victoryToday, 12:08
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?