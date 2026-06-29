Chelsea Close to Surprise Transfer: Cole Palmer Approves Granit Xhaka's Arrival

Chelsea have chosen an unexpected direction to strengthen their squad. The team's new head coach, Xabi Alonso, is considering Granit Xhaka, who was a key figure in his success at Bayer Leverkusen. This transfer is not only the coach's wish but has also been warmly welcomed by team leader Cole Palmer. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to reports, Chelsea are currently in negotiations to bring the Switzerland national team captain back to West London. Cole Palmer expressed his reaction to the transfer news on social media, liking a post published by insider Fabrizio Romano. This indicates the English footballer's readiness to play alongside the experienced midfielder.

Balance between experience and youth

The policy of Chelsea's owners in recent years has focused primarily on buying young talents. However, last season's disappointing results and a 10th-place finish in the table showed a lack of a leadership character in the dressing room. Granit Xhaka is expected to fill exactly this void.

Xhaka is no stranger to Xabi Alonso. They worked together in the Bundesliga and achieved a historic championship. The coach wants a professional in the center of the pitch who can strictly follow tactical instructions and guide young players. Now 33, the midfielder has had a great season with Sunderland, helping the team secure a spot in European competitions.

Although the relationship between the player and the coach is strong, the transfer process is not going smoothly. The initial official bid sent by Chelsea was rejected by the Sunderland management. The Northern club is not willing to let its captain go easily, but the London club's financial capabilities and the player's desire to return to the elite of the Premier League could change the situation.

London is not a foreign city for Xhaka. He played for Arsenal for many years and rose to the level of team captain. His deep knowledge of the Premier League environment and his ability to take responsibility in difficult moments are causing various discussions among Chelsea fans. Many see this transfer as a sign that the team is moving toward a more pragmatic approach.