Warning for Chelsea Star Cole Palmer: Consistency is Key to Greatness

Chelsea's talented midfielder Cole Palmer has recently experienced a dip in form. Although he amazed everyone during his debut season in London, his current performance is raising concerns among experts and former players. In particular, his exclusion from the England national team's World Cup squad was an unexpected blow for the player. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf shared his thoughts on Palmer's current situation and future in an interview with GOAL. According to him, not being selected for the World Cup by national team coach Thomas Tuchel could feel like a "strong slap in the face" for the player. Leboeuf explained the secrets of becoming a truly great player to the young star.

Consistency — the main criterion for stardom

Frank Leboeuf emphasized that a single successful season does not make a player a legend. "You only become a great footballer when you can show consistency. This shouldn't be just one season, but two, three, four, and five years. For example, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi maintained a high level for 17 seasons. We are still waiting for Kylian Mbappe's consistency to place him among the legends at the end of his career," says the former defender.

Palmer left Manchester City in the summer of 2023 and joined Chelsea for £40 million. His debut season was outstanding: 25 goals and the PFA Young Player of the Year award. However, in the 2024-25 season, the number of goals dropped to 18, and in the 2025-26 season, marred by injuries, it fell to 11. This had a negative impact on his place in the national team.

There are currently various transfer rumors surrounding the 24-year-old footballer. Specifically, reports have spread that he might move to Manchester United, the team he supported as a child. However, the Chelsea management does not want to let go of their number 10 star. He has a long-term contract with the club running until 2033.

The club management hopes that under new head coach Xabi Alonso, Cole Palmer will return to his previous sporting form. In Leboeuf's opinion, the player must strengthen his talent with constant hard work and mental stability. Otherwise, he could easily become another "shooting star" in history.

Cole Palmer's goals in the debut season: 25;

Performance in the second season: 18 goals;

Last season affected by injuries: 11 goals.

Thus, the upcoming new season is expected to be the most important turning point in Palmer's career. He will either give a fitting answer to the critics and become a leader again, or remain among the average players.