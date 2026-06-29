War of Words Before Brazil vs Japan: Marquinhos Responds to Opponent's Comments

Off-field passions are heating up ahead of the World Cup Round of 16 clash between Brazil and Japan. Provocative remarks made by Japanese forward Kento Shiogai were sharply received in the Brazil camp. Selecao captain Marquinhos responded to the opponent's criticism of Neymar and the team's overall level, characterizing it as arrogance. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

The conflict was sparked by an interview with Kento Shiogai, a Japanese forward playing for Wolfsburg. He stated that Neymar is no longer at his previous level and that the Brazil national team is no longer the fearsome force it once was. According to GOAL.com, these statements wounded the pride of the Brazilian players preparing at the training base in Houston and sparked discussions within the team.

In an interview with Caze TV, Marquinhos did not hide that such outbursts from the opponent serve as an additional source of motivation for the Brazil national team. According to him, the team has been working humbly in the USA for a month and aims to respond to any criticism only with results on the pitch. The captain stated that they would not ignore the opponent's words, but rather draw strength from them.

Debate Between Humility and Arrogance

Criticizing the Japanese footballer's behavior, the Brazilian defender reminded that mutual respect is important in the world of football. "Football today is very balanced. In such a situation, one should act with reason and wisdom; perhaps this is a bit of arrogance on their part. Brazil will always remain a great team. We must prove our strength and quality in every situation," Marquinhos emphasized.

Interestingly, head coach Carlo Ancelotti preferred to take a diplomatic position in this situation. However, as captain, Marquinhos decided to defend the team's honor. In his view, it is inappropriate to show disrespect toward the path of a team like Brazil, which is fighting for its sixth world title.

This clash, hosted by NRG Stadium, will open a unique page in the football history of the two countries, as Brazil and Japan are facing each other in the World Cup knockout stage for the first time. Although Brazil started the tournament somewhat slowly, they found their rhythm through confident 3-0 victories over Haiti and Scotland.

Nevertheless, it is clear that the upcoming match will not be easy for the Selecao. In a friendly match held in Tokyo last October, Japan trailed 0-2 before securing a determined 3-2 victory. Carlo Ancelotti's pupils aim to take revenge for that defeat and secure a spot in the quarter-finals. The chatter surrounding Neymar is only adding fuel to the fire.