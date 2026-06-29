War of Words Before Brazil vs Japan: Marquinhos Responds to Opponent's Comments

·44·Sport
War of Words Before Brazil vs Japan: Marquinhos Responds to Opponent's Comments

Off-field passions are heating up ahead of the World Cup Round of 16 clash between Brazil and Japan. Provocative remarks made by Japanese forward Kento Shiogai were sharply received in the Brazil camp. Selecao captain Marquinhos responded to the opponent's criticism of Neymar and the team's overall level, characterizing it as arrogance. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

The conflict was sparked by an interview with Kento Shiogai, a Japanese forward playing for Wolfsburg. He stated that Neymar is no longer at his previous level and that the Brazil national team is no longer the fearsome force it once was. According to GOAL.com, these statements wounded the pride of the Brazilian players preparing at the training base in Houston and sparked discussions within the team.

In an interview with Caze TV, Marquinhos did not hide that such outbursts from the opponent serve as an additional source of motivation for the Brazil national team. According to him, the team has been working humbly in the USA for a month and aims to respond to any criticism only with results on the pitch. The captain stated that they would not ignore the opponent's words, but rather draw strength from them.

Debate Between Humility and Arrogance

Criticizing the Japanese footballer's behavior, the Brazilian defender reminded that mutual respect is important in the world of football. "Football today is very balanced. In such a situation, one should act with reason and wisdom; perhaps this is a bit of arrogance on their part. Brazil will always remain a great team. We must prove our strength and quality in every situation," Marquinhos emphasized.

Interestingly, head coach Carlo Ancelotti preferred to take a diplomatic position in this situation. However, as captain, Marquinhos decided to defend the team's honor. In his view, it is inappropriate to show disrespect toward the path of a team like Brazil, which is fighting for its sixth world title.

This clash, hosted by NRG Stadium, will open a unique page in the football history of the two countries, as Brazil and Japan are facing each other in the World Cup knockout stage for the first time. Although Brazil started the tournament somewhat slowly, they found their rhythm through confident 3-0 victories over Haiti and Scotland.

Nevertheless, it is clear that the upcoming match will not be easy for the Selecao. In a friendly match held in Tokyo last October, Japan trailed 0-2 before securing a determined 3-2 victory. Carlo Ancelotti's pupils aim to take revenge for that defeat and secure a spot in the quarter-finals. The chatter surrounding Neymar is only adding fuel to the fire.

BrazilJapanNeymarMarquinhosWorld Cup
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Shomurodov's goal is a unique record in the history of World Cups (video)Shomurodov's goal is a unique record in the history of World Cups (video)Today, 14:45Russian Coach Openly Discusses Uzbekistan's Main ProblemRussian Coach Openly Discusses Uzbekistan's Main ProblemToday, 14:31Ancelotti cannot name 2026 World Cup favorite: "Strengths are almost equal"Ancelotti cannot name 2026 World Cup favorite: "Strengths are almost equal"Today, 14:03Nepomnyashchiy: "Kapadze should have managed Uzbekistan"Nepomnyashchiy: "Kapadze should have managed Uzbekistan"Today, 13:26Major Resignation in Saudi Football: Federation President Apologizes to the PublicMajor Resignation in Saudi Football: Federation President Apologizes to the PublicToday, 13:12Lionel Scaloni to remain Argentina head coach until 2031Lionel Scaloni to remain Argentina head coach until 2031Today, 12:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar