Diego Forlan: Cristiano Ronaldo is hindering Portugal's game

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Diego Forlan: Cristiano Ronaldo is hindering Portugal's game

Uruguayan football legend and former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan has expressed sharp views on Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo. He noted that the 41-year-old forward's movements on the pitch are limiting the team's overall attacking potential and could be an obstacle to their goals at the 2026 World Cup. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

The World Cup group stage matches have been varied for Cristiano Ronaldo. After a sluggish performance in the draw against DR Congo, the Al-Nassr star announced his return to top form by scoring two goals against the Uzbekistan national team. However, unsuccessful actions in the match against Colombia have once again sparked debates among experts.

Appearing on ESPN's "La Casa del Kun" program, Forlan explained that Cristiano Ronaldo's static position is very convenient for opposing defenders. According to the former Uruguayan forward, because Cristiano Ronaldo only waits for the ball inside the penalty area, spaces for other creative Portuguese players are being closed off.

Tactical problems and the attacking "funnel"

"I am speaking as a striker. Cristiano Ronaldo is currently acting only as a number nine and is not moving across the pitch looking for the ball. This makes Portugal's game difficult. Both center-backs stay with him, and as a result, spaces disappear," Diego Forlan said in an interview with Goal.com.

In Forlan's opinion, Cristiano Ronaldo needs to change his style of play to fully unlock the potential of talented players like Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Rafael Leao. Otherwise, Portugal's attacks will turn into a "funnel" concentrated at one point, making them easy for opponents to predict.

"If he moves slightly to the wings, it will open lanes for other teammates to enter the center. This is not a problem, he just needs to be told. You have to say, 'Move, get out of there, help the team'," added the 2010 World Cup Golden Ball winner.

The choice facing Roberto Martinez before the playoffs

Portugal national team head coach Roberto Martinez is under serious pressure ahead of the playoff stage. The team will face Croatia in the round of 16. While Cristiano Ronaldo still possesses the ability to score, his lack of movement could cost the team dearly in a match against strong opponents.

This topic is also interesting for Uzbek football fans, as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace against our national team in the group stage. However, it is highly likely that high-level opponents will take advantage of this flaw.

Whether the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is ready to change his philosophy of play in the final years of his career will be shown in the decisive matches coming soon. If Portugal wants to achieve the championship, it is clear they will need more activity from their greatest player.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalDiego ForlanWorld CupFootball
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