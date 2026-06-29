Thousands of couples marry on a beautiful date in Kazakhstan

The date 26.06.2026 sparked great interest in Kazakhstan as a unique and memorable date. The number of couples wishing to marry on this day increased sharply, with over 4,000 marriage applications filed across the country.

The highest number of applications was recorded in Almaty with 830, while 740 couples in the capital, Astana, chose this specific date.

Footage of wedding ceremonies held on this date is spreading widely on social networks. Users describe the beautiful date as an unforgettable start to family life, congratulating the newlyweds and wishing them happiness and harmony.