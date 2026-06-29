Blue Origin Restoring Launch Pad After New Glenn Rocket Explosion

·35·Technology
Blue Origin Restoring Launch Pad After New Glenn Rocket Explosion

Blue Origin, owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos, has entered an active phase of mitigating the consequences of a serious accident that occurred during tests of the New Glenn rocket. At the LC-36 launch complex at Cape Canaveral, work has begun to dismantle the main launch tower using a massive crane over 180 meters high. This was reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

These measures are being implemented following a powerful explosion that occurred during static fire tests of the New Glenn rocket on May 28 of this year. In a video posted on social media by Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp, it is evident that the company has decided to completely modernize the damaged infrastructure. The explosion damaged not only the launch tower but also the transporter-erector assembly and lightning protection systems.

Changes in the repair strategy

Initially, company specialists considered the possibility of repairing the tower in place without dismantling it. However, as reported by ixbt.com, the strategy was later changed. Now, the tower will be completely dismantled, and each section will be restored separately or replaced with a new one.

This approach was deemed the most efficient by Blue Origin management. Company representatives emphasized that repairing the tower in sections will accelerate the pace of work and increase the level of safety. This serves to avoid delaying the return of the New Glenn rocket to flight.

New Glenn is Blue Origin's largest and most powerful rocket, viewed as a primary competitor to SpaceX's Falcon Heavy and Starship projects. Therefore, the rapid reactivation of the launch pad is of critical importance for competition in the global space market.

Flight schedule and future plans

Despite the powerful explosion in May, Blue Origin stated that key parts of the main infrastructure were preserved. The company has not abandoned its intention to launch the New Glenn rocket into space for the first time by the end of 2026. The current dismantling work serves exactly this purpose.

This project is also interesting for space technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, as New Glenn is expected to significantly lower the cost of delivering satellites into orbit in the future. Currently, work at Cape Canaveral continues day and night, and the process carried out with the help of a giant crane has become one of the largest repair operations in the history of the space industry.

Blue OriginNew GlennJeff BezosSpaceRocket
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