Germany's largest automaker, Volkswagen, has decided to sever ties with its primary partner in the field of driverless steering systems (autopilot), Bosch. According to Reuters, this decision is due to the failure to achieve expected results in developing autopilot technologies and the project's lack of competitiveness. This is reported by Ixbt.com report says.

The partnership between Volkswagen's software division, Cariad, and Bosch began in 2022. The parties aimed to create driver-assistance systems and fully autonomous driving software for all Volkswagen brands. However, despite massive investments of nearly €1.5 billion ($1.71 billion), the project failed to meet modern technological requirements.

Shift in Strategic Goals

While the companies' joint statement did not directly address market rumors, they acknowledged a long-term close partnership. The statement noted that any partnership is regularly reviewed for alignment with strategic and technological goals, as well as current market trends. This indicates that Volkswagen management is dissatisfied with the current direction.

Internal evaluations showed that the technology developed in collaboration with Bosch currently lags behind solutions offered by other competitors, particularly Tesla or Chinese tech giants. Consequently, the German concern has moved to terminate the contract and seek a new partner.

New Partner and Future Plans

Volkswagen now plans to procure the hardware and software required for autonomous driving systems from an entirely different supplier. The process of selecting a new partner is currently underway, and a new strategic contract is expected to be signed by September.

These changes come at a critical time for Volkswagen. As the automotive industry undergoes rapid digital transformation, any delay in software development could negatively impact the company's global market share. Given the high interest in Volkswagen models in the Uzbekistan market, the technological equipment of future vehicles will depend specifically on this new partnership.

In conclusion, the split between Volkswagen and Bosch once again proves how complex and expensive the process of software creation in the automotive industry is. To avoid further loss of time, the German giant is now forced to merge with tech companies that possess more advanced and ready-made solutions.