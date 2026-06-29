Beyond Human Capability: Agibot G2 Robot Worked Non-Stop for Nearly Three Days

·33·Technology
Beyond Human Capability: Agibot G2 Robot Worked Non-Stop for Nearly Three Days

A revolutionary step has been taken in the field of robotics: the Agibot G2 humanoid robot set a unique world record by working without a break for nearly three days in real production conditions. This test proves that robots can fully replace humans not only in laboratory settings but also on complex industrial lines. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

According to official information provided by Agibot, the G2 model worked continuously for 64 hours on a tablet quality control line at the Longcheer Technology plant in Nanchang. The experiment was conducted in a live broadcast format from June 23 to June 28, ensuring the transparency of the process. During this time, the robot managed to process 64,828 units of products.

A New Efficiency Standard in Industry

During the test, the Agibot G2 amazed engineers with its high-precision movements. The operation success rate was 99.99%, a figure unattainable even for the most skilled specialists. The robot performed complex tasks such as taking tablets from the conveyor, placing them on test stands, exchanging data with the system, and sorting defective devices.

According to ixbt.com, the robot and the factory equipment worked as a single technological complex in this process. The robot did not only perform mechanical movements but also made decisions about the state of each device using an AI system, returning them to the conveyor in the appropriate order. This level of automation is expected to significantly reduce production costs in the future.

Double World Record

Agibot representatives announced that two world records were set simultaneously through this test:

  • The longest continuous operation of a humanoid robot on a production line;
  • The total volume and speed of products processed by humanoid robots in mass production conditions.
The company is demonstrating not only technological capabilities but also mass production potential. It was recently announced that the 15,000th robot officially rolled off the Agibot conveyor. This indicates increasing competition in the robotics market and that humanoids are becoming an integral part of daily industrial life.

For rapidly industrializing countries like Uzbekistan, such technologies could be of great importance in the future. Especially in the electronics and automotive sectors, solutions like Agibot G2 will undoubtedly provide high efficiency in reducing human-related errors and increasing labor productivity.

AgibotRoboticsTechnologyArtificial IntelligenceRecord
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