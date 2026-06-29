Bukayo Saka's injury worries England and Arsenal fans

As the 2026 World Cup in North America reaches its peak, the situation surrounding England's leading attacker Bukayo Saka is at the center of attention for experts and fans. The Arsenal star's inability to show his best form due to a long-standing injury is sparking serious discussions. According to Goal.com, reports say.

Former England defender Gary Neville, appearing on the Stick to Football show presented by Sky Bet, expressed deep concern over the 24-year-old's physical condition. According to him, Bukayo Saka does not look as active and cheerful on the pitch as usual, which indicates that he is struggling with physical pain.

Achilles tendon issues and limited minutes

According to GOAL.com, Bukayo Saka has been playing with a chronic Achilles tendon injury for some time. Consequently, England head coach Thomas Tuchel has approached his usage with caution in all group stage matches. Although the player featured in every game, his playing time was strictly limited, and he was mostly brought on as a substitute.

Ian Wright agreed with Neville's view, suggesting that bringing Saka to the tournament might have been a mistake. After a grueling Premier League season, the player's physical exhaustion is clearly evident. Although Bukayo Saka stated in interviews that he was ready to take the risk, his movements on the pitch have lost their previous intensity.

Currently, the England national team is facing problems regarding the effectiveness of its wingers. While players like Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke are being given opportunities, they cannot replace the danger created by Bukayo Saka. The team is relying more on the individual brilliance of Jude Bellingham and captain Harry Kane in attack.

Roy Keane criticized the wingers ahead of the knockout stage. In his view, group stage mistakes can be corrected, but in decisive matches, the wingers must maximize their opportunities. Otherwise, it would be no surprise if England exits the title race early.

The medical staffs of Arsenal and the England national team are closely monitoring the player's condition. The climate conditions in North America and long-distance flights are creating additional difficulties for the recovering player. Fans hope that the 'Three Lions' main weapon will return to his former state for the knockout stage.