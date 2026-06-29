World Cup Magic: African Sorcerer Allegedly Casts Spell on Harry Kane

Strange videos involving Harry Kane are being widely discussed on social media. In them, a man with a painted face and unusual clothing performs movements resembling a mysterious ritual during the game.

Some users on the network joked that this person is "using magic" to prevent Kane from scoring. Another group linked the footballer's unlucky moments in the game to this video, claiming they believe it seriously.

The identity of the person in the video has not been revealed. Furthermore, there is no reliable evidence confirming that these actions had any impact on the player's performance. The clips are spreading mainly as jokes and various speculations.