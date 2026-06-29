Former Leeds United defender Matt Kilgallon has advised the club's management to reject incoming offers for USA national team star Brenden Aaronson. In an interview with Goal.com, Kilgallon highly praised the American attacking midfielder's performance last season, even comparing him to the legendary Lionel Messi. This was reported by Goal.com news .

Brenden Aaronson joined Leeds in 2022 for £25 million. However, his debut season was unsuccessful — the team was relegated from the Premier League, and the player managed to score only one goal. He was subsequently loaned to Union Berlin in Germany, which further fueled skepticism among the fans.

A hero who regained the fans' trust

Having achieved success in the Championship during the 2024-25 season and helping the team return to the elite, Aaronson won over the fans with his relentless hard work. Matt Kilgallon noted that the player never stopped working on himself and responded to criticism with his actions on the pitch.

«At a certain part of the season, especially after returning to the Premier League, he acted just like Lionel Messi. His game was simply astonishing, and he forced all the critics to acknowledge him. Aaronson is not only talented but a professional with a great character», says Kilgallon.

Currently, the 25-year-old player has one year left on his contract with Leeds United. Although the parties have not yet reached an agreement on a new deal, experts emphasize the importance of keeping him at the club. Brenden Aaronson remains one of the key figures for the coaching staff led by Daniel Farke.

Locker room atmosphere and future plans

According to Kilgallon, while new players can be bought to strengthen the team, maintaining a healthy locker room atmosphere is even more important. Hard-working and positive players like Brenden Aaronson play a major role in ensuring team unity.

Currently, Aaronson is preparing for the World Cup hosted by his own country. His consistent form in England has not gone unnoticed by the USA national team coaches. The Leeds United management must now make a final decision in the summer transfer window on whether to sell him or offer a new contract.