Iker Casillas gives unexpected reaction to Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid

·47·Sport
Iker Casillas gives unexpected reaction to Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid

Real Madrid legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas has shared his thoughts on the situation regarding the club's former and new head coach, Jose Mourinho. Following years of cold relations and open conflict, the former captain's reaction to this appointment was the center of attention. Casillas showed that he is trying to put past grievances aside with his sharp yet professional approach. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Goal.com, Jose Mourinho has officially returned to the helm of Real Madrid ahead of the 2026-27 season. Following this sensational news, Casillas, in an interview with DAZN, commented briefly and concisely on the coach's second stint at the club. "Good. The club decided that Jose should come to Real Madrid, and I wish him luck. We hope he gets good results, which will be beneficial for Madrid," said the legendary goalkeeper.

Old wounds and a marriage that ended in "divorce"

The relationship between Casillas and Mourinho became extremely tense during the coach's first spell in the Spanish capital between 2010 and 2013. At that time, the coach nicknamed "The Special One" unexpectedly benched club icon Iker Casillas, replacing him with Diego Lopez. This decision caused a major rift not only within the team but also among the fans.

Iker Casillas remembers that period as the most difficult stage of his career. In previous interviews, he compared his relationship with the coach to a "beautiful marriage that started with love but ended in a complete divorce over time." As captain, he always had to communicate with the coach and resolve many internal problems, but in the end, the relationship completely fell apart.

A new era and Florentino Perez's choice

Interestingly, before Mourinho's return, Casillas had been somewhat skeptical about the possibility. He even supported Enrique Riquelme's candidacy in the club's last presidential elections, hinting that Real Madrid should develop in a different direction. However, after Florentino Perez was re-elected president, he decided to bring back his old acquaintance, Mourinho.

Currently, it seems that Casillas has decided not to put personal animosity above the interests of the club. His diplomatic response indicates a desire not to disrupt the internal environment of Madrid and not to put pressure on the new coach. Real Madrid fans are waiting with great interest to see what trophies and changes Mourinho's second arrival will bring to the team.

Real MadridIker CasillasJose MourinhoFootballTransfer
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