WC-2026: Germany Faces Paraguay and the 'Group of Death'

·37·Sport
WC-2026: Germany Faces Paraguay and the 'Group of Death'

The World Cup knockout stage (Round of 32) has reached its peak. Three super clashes await fans today and tonight: Brazil–Japan, GermanyParaguay and Netherlands–Morocco.

Among them, the match between Germany and Paraguay at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, USA, promises the most questions and unexpected scenarios.

Match schedule and details:

Match

Date and Time (Tashkent time)

Stadium

Favorite

Germany — Paraguay

June 30, 01:30

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)

Germany

Germany in turmoil: Both attack and defense are struggling

Julian Nagelsmann's pupils finished first in their group, ending a streak of failures in the last three World Cups and finally reaching the playoffs. However, the performance of the 'Bundestim' is causing great concern among fans:

  • Severe loss in defense: Key defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who provides immense help in both defending and initiating attacks, is out due to injury. There is almost no player in the squad who can adequately fill his place.

  • The 'slumber' of the attacking line: European giants' leaders like Kai Havertz, Florian Wirtz, and Jamal Musiala are still unable to play at their full potential.

  • The goalscorer from the bench: The team's most dangerous weapon in the tournament has been Deniz Undav, who was brought in as a substitute. The fact that the burden falls on a bench player while the main stars remain silent speaks volumes.

The South American wall: Paraguay will not give up easily

Although Paraguay barely advanced in third place from the group, underestimating the South Americans could be a fatal mistake for the Germans. After a 1:4 defeat against the USA in the first round, the team recovered quickly and kept clean sheets in the next two matches.

Defensive solidity: Paraguay recorded the second-best result in South America after Ecuador, conceding only 10 goals in 18 World Cup qualifying matches. The reliable defensive trio of Cubas, Gomes, and Alderete knows very well how to slow down the game tempo, frustrate the opponent, and patiently hold the score. The Germans will need fresh ideas to break this wall.

The 'Highway to Hell' awaiting Germany

Although the Germans are favorites in this match, they must not only beat Paraguay but also sharply improve the quality of their game. The tournament bracket has been merciless, and a real 'group of death' awaits them in the next stages:

  1. In the Round of 16: The reigning world champion France could be waiting.

  2. In the Quarter-finals (1/4): Most likely the strong Netherlands.

  3. In the Semi-finals (1/2): The main contender of the tournament — the formidable Spain.

In short, the real test for Nagelsmann's team begins tonight. If the 'Bundestim' does not reach its maximum quickly, an early farewell to the World Cup is highly possible.

GermanyParaguayGillette StadiumJulian NagelsmannNico Schlotterbeck
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