Singapore preschool teacher jailed for 18 months for injuring child with pen

A preschool teacher at a special education center in Singapore has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for using force against a child with special needs. According to the court's decision, she is now barred from teaching.

The victim was a 6-year-old boy diagnosed with autism, ADHD, and speech development delays. During one of the sessions, the teacher became angry with his behavior and struck the child's head several times with a pen.

The woman later told the parents that the child had been injured by his own toy. However, the truth emerged after the parents requested the surveillance camera footage.

The defense argued that the teacher was under stress due to family problems. The court found this insufficient to mitigate the sentence.