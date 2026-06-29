The Golden Boot race: A historic rivalry between Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Erling Haaland

·25·Sport
The Golden Boot race: A historic rivalry between Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Erling Haaland

While team achievements are always prioritized in the world of football, the battle for individual awards has consistently captured the attention of fans and experts alike. The race for the Golden Boot at the 2026 World Cup is expected to become one of the most exciting and intense contests in football history. The goalscoring prowess of stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Erling Haaland could determine not only the fate of the tournament but also the winner of the next Ballon d'Or. This is reported by Goal.com.

In the Argentina national team's match against Jordan, Lionel Messi completely changed the flow of the game despite coming off the bench. According to Goal.com, although Lionel Scaloni's side was leading by two goals, some confusion arose on the pitch after the opponent narrowed the deficit. It was Messi's entry that shifted the tempo and team morale. His 80th-minute free-kick goal allowed Argentina to finish the group stage with a perfect record.

Looking back at history, winning the Golden Boot does not always mean the team becomes champion. In the last three World Cups, the tournament's top scorer was not part of the winning squad. However, in modern football, individual statistics serve as an important benchmark in defining a player's prestige and their standing on the world stage.

Three different motivations in the top scorer race

In the current race, each contender has their own goal. Lionel Messi wants to conquer the world throne once again in one of his final major tournaments, while Kylian Mbappé aims to reach the summit with the French national team and break his own scoring records. Erling Haaland is looking to step onto the big stage with Norway and showcase his phenomenal goal-scoring instinct to the entire world.

The history of World Cups is enriched with such brilliant individual moments. For example, although the 2014 tournament in Brazil ended with Germany's victory, many remember James Rodríguez's stunning goal against Uruguay. The Colombian player chested the ball and fired it into the top corner from 25 meters out. That goal was later awarded the Puskás Award.

Today, scoring a goal is equated not only to a lead on the scoreboard but also to making a major statement. This rivalry between Messi, Mbappé, and Haaland brings true joy to football fans, as every goal brings the player closer to the ranks of the greatest in football history. Especially with the addition of a "goal machine" like Erling Haaland, this race has reached a new level.

In conclusion, the 2026 tournament will be a celebration of not only team tactics but also individual skill. Lionel Messi's performance after coming off the bench serves as a unique lesson for young players. The Golden Boot race will continue for a long time, and every goal in it is undoubtedly worth its weight in gold.

World CupLionel MessiKylian MbappéErling HaalandGolden Boot
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