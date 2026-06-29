Gabriel Jesus May Leave Arsenal for Serie A

·47·Sport
Gabriel Jesus May Leave Arsenal for Serie A

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus is on the verge of a major turning point in his career. The Brazilian forward has openly stated his intention to move to the Italian league during the summer transfer window. Currently, Juventus and AC Milan have shown serious interest in the player's transfer. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

In an interview with the prestigious Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, Gabriel Jesus noted that he grew up watching Serie A matches and that playing in the country had always been his dream. According to him, scoring two goals against Inter at the San Siro stadium made him feel as if his dream had come true. Currently, the player's future remains uncertain.

Reasons for exclusion from the Brazil national team

The forward also addressed why he was not included in the Brazil national team's squad for the World Cup. He admitted that he fully supports head coach Carlo Ancelotti's decision and felt he did not deserve a place in the tournament. This unexpected admission has caused a significant stir in the football world.

"If you ask me if I deserved to be in the squad, I would answer no. I spoke with Ancelotti in January when I was scoring goals, but by the end of the season, I was left without game time at Arsenal. I understood that I couldn't help the national team because my physical condition and match rhythm were disrupted," the player added.

Relationship with Arsenal and Mikel Arteta

According to Goal.com, the 29-year-old forward's role at the London club has significantly diminished under Mikel Arteta. Losing his place in the starting lineup has also negatively impacted his international standing. Gabriel Jesus is now not hiding that he is ready for new challenges.

Juventus and AC Milan scouts are currently evaluating the financial feasibility of the Brazilian player's transfer. The Italian clubs aim to strengthen their attacking line with an experienced and technically skilled forward. Arsenal is not opposed to letting the player go if a suitable offer is received.

If this transfer takes place, it will be a new chapter in Gabriel Jesus's career. Having won numerous trophies with Manchester City, the forward will now seek to adapt to the environment of Italian football. For now, the player continues training with Arsenal, but the summer transfer window is expected to determine his fate.

ArsenalGabriel JesusJuventusAC MilanTransfers
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