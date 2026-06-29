SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is rapidly continuing the construction of the massive Gigabay factory at the Starbase site in Texas. This complex will become the primary hub for the mass production of Starship spacecraft, considered the most powerful rocket system in human history. The pace of construction at the new facility demonstrates how serious SpaceX's ambitions are regarding the colonization of Mars and regular flights to the Moon. According to Ixbt.com, reports .

New aerial photographs taken by RGVaerialphotos as of June 27, 2026, show massive metal structures and dozens of cranes working tirelessly at the construction site. The Gigabay facility is expected to be one of the largest structures not only for SpaceX but in global industrial architecture. According to ixbt.com, this factory is designed to have the capacity to assemble a thousand Starship spacecraft per year.

Clash of Scales: Megabay vs Gigabay

The photos clearly show that the new Gigabay complex is several times larger than the existing Megabay building. Despite its own immense size, the current Megabay appears quite small against the backdrop of the new giant project. Even the Starship spacecraft itself, standing over 50 meters tall, looks like a simple piece next to the Gigabay structures.

This complex is intended for the large-scale industrial assembly of Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy boosters. As Elon Musk previously emphasized, the only way to reduce the cost of access to space is to produce rockets in large quantities using a conveyor method, similar to automobiles. Gigabay serves exactly this strategic purpose.

Technological Race and Future Plans

Throughout 2025, SpaceX conducted five successful test flights of the Starship system (Super Heavy booster and Starship spacecraft). Technical processes are being refined after each test. The commissioning of the new factory will accelerate the transition from the testing phase to full operation. This is indirectly important even for developing countries like Uzbekistan, as the lowering of space technology costs will lead to further improvements in global internet (Starlink) and navigation systems.

According to experts, the full-capacity operation of the Gigabay factory will allow SpaceX to launch a new rocket every few days. This will set entirely new standards in the space industry. Currently, work at the construction site continues day and night, fully aligning with Elon Musk's principle that "time is the ultimate resource."

In conclusion, this massive construction at the Starbase site is not just a factory, but the most important technological foundation on humanity's path to becoming a multi-planetary species. Once completed, Gigabay will enter history as one of the tallest and most voluminous industrial buildings in the world.