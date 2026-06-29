The primary and backup crew members of the planned 75th expedition to the International Space Station (ISS) have arrived at the Baikonur Cosmodrome. According to the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, part of the Roskosmos State Corporation, specialists will now undergo the final pre-flight preparation stage. This is reported by Ixbt.com report says.

The primary crew heading to space as part of this mission includes Roskosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, as well as NASA astronaut Anil Menon. As their backup, Dmitriy Petelin, Konstantin Borisov, and NASA representative Deniz Burnham are training. Such an international crew serves to expand the scope of scientific research on the station.

Crucial Stage of Preparation

The crew members who arrived at Baikonur will soon undergo a series of complex tests. Specifically, they will participate in processes such as familiarizing themselves with the systems of the Soyuz MS-29 transport spacecraft, fitting spacesuits, and checking the placement of cargo inside the ship. Additionally, the cosmonauts will continue special exercises to adapt to weightlessness.

Notably, this group passed rigorous exams at the Cosmonaut Training Center before arriving at Baikonur. They successfully completed a simulated flight day (TPS) on the trainers of the Russian segment of the International Space Station and demonstrated their skills in acting during emergency situations.

Flight Date and Significance

According to current plans, the launch of the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft is scheduled for July 14, 2026. This mission is considered vital for ensuring the long-term operation of the ISS and conducting new biological and technological experiments in space. The Baikonur Cosmodrome, remaining true to its historical traditions, is preparing to send the next international expedition into space.

Every flight launched from this cosmodrome, located in a region neighboring Uzbekistan, also increases regional technological interest. According to Ixbt.com, the health and psychological state of the crew will be under constant medical supervision during their stay at Baikonur. This is the most responsible period before departing for space.