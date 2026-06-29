Rocket Lab Becomes a Space Giant: Iridium Acquired for $8 Billion

·22·Technology
Rocket Lab Becomes a Space Giant: Iridium Acquired for $8 Billion

A major deal has been struck in the space flight and satellite technology market. Rocket Lab, a manufacturer of launch vehicles, has announced the acquisition of one of its main competitors, the satellite operator Iridium. This strategic move is expected to transform Rocket Lab from a mere rocket launch company into a global provider of full-scale space services. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Under the terms of the deal, Rocket Lab will purchase Iridium shares at $54 per share. As a result, the company's total valuation is estimated at $8 billion. Although the deal has not yet been officially finalized, it is recognized as one of the biggest events in the space industry this year. Through this acquisition, Rocket Lab aims to significantly expand its capabilities.

A series of acquisitions and strategic expansion

The deal with Iridium is not the first major acquisition for Rocket Lab this year. The company has been pursuing an aggressive expansion policy since the beginning of the year. In February, it acquired a precision components manufacturing plant, in April it bought laser communications provider Mynaric, and in May it added the space robotics company Motiv to its structure. Additionally, last year, the defense contractor Geost, which produces optical sensors, was also acquired.

Iridium is significant not only for its dozens of active satellites in orbit but also for its highly valuable frequency spectrum. According to the Rocket Lab press office, the company plans to launch new types of space services based on the Iridium network and enter untapped markets. This provides a significant competitive advantage against giants like SpaceX.

Consolidation process in the space market

In recent years, the merger of large companies or the acquisition of smaller ones has become common in the space technology sector. For example, ViaSat acquired Inmarsat, and Lockheed Martin took over the manufacturer Terran Orbital this year. Also, Amazon acquired Globalstar for $11.6 billion to compete with SpaceX's Starlink project.

This agreement between Rocket Lab and Iridium is also indirectly significant for developing countries. As the global satellite communications market expands, internet and communication quality in remote areas may improve, and service prices may decrease due to competition. Rocket Lab now not only launches rockets into space but also controls the system for transmitting data worldwide through the devices those rockets carry.

Rocket LabIridiumSpaceTechnologySatellite
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