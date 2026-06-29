Former Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior to continue career in French league

Former Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior is close to returning to professional football. The English specialist is expected to take charge of Paris FC, a club in the French Ligue 2. After a short and challenging stint at Stamford Bridge, this new challenge will be an opportunity for the unemployed coach to prove his potential once again. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to L'Équipe, the official announcement of Rosenior's appointment to the new team has been slightly delayed. The presentation ceremony, originally planned for Wednesday, has now been moved to July 9. During this time, the parties must reach an agreement on the final details of the contract and the coaching staff.

Liam Rosenior is no stranger to French football. Before moving to the Premier League, he worked at Strasbourg and is well acquainted with the internal environment of the local league. He is now expected to replace Antoine Kombouaré at Paris FC. Although Kombouaré saved the team from relegation, disagreements with the management led to his departure.

Squad changes and a new project at the club

The main issue between Paris FC management and Kombouaré was related to disagreements over contract extension and salary. Although the coach's current agreement was intended to last until 2027, the club owners, the Arno family, decided to develop the team in a new direction. This opened the way for Rosenior.

According to Goal.com, the delay in the appointment was caused by Rosenior's specific requirements. The English specialist wants to bring a team of 6 to 8 assistants with him. This requires additional financial expenditure and logistical preparation from the club. Consequently, the team's pre-season training has also been postponed until July 9.

Paris FC finished last season in 11th place, maintaining stability. However, the club's ambitions are higher, and they aim to secure a spot in the upper part of the table under Rosenior's leadership. The English coach's modern approach and experience in French football are expected to be key factors in achieving these goals.

This move once again demonstrates the growing interest in English coaches in the French league. Rosenior's tenure in Paris will be of decisive importance not only for his personal career but also for the future strategy of Paris FC.